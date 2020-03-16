Smith (A.O.)Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $37.17. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 139,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $37.17 and a high of $56.66 and are now at $38.46. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.

There is potential upside of 89.5% for shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp based on a current price of $38.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $72.86. Smith (A.O.)Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.89 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.17.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.37. Since that call, shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp have fallen 6.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.