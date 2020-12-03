Smith (A.O.)Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded today at $38.03, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 707,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $38.03 and a high of $56.66 and are now at $39.19. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 85.9% exists for Smith (A.O.)Corp, based on a current level of $39.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.86. Smith (A.O.)Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.19 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.19.

