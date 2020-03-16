Smith (A.O.)Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (AOS)

Today, shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $40.54 on a volume of 139K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.66 and the current low of $37.17 and are currently at $38.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.37. Since that call, shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp have fallen 6.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.