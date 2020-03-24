Skyworks Solutio Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SWKS)

Today, shares of Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $77.46 on a volume of 261K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $66.29 to $128.48 and is now at $80.00, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 2.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

