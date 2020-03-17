Skechers Usa-A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SKX)

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.37. Approximately 507,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 98.1% for shares of Skechers Usa-A based on a current price of $21.25 and an average consensus analyst price target of $42.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.07 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $36.91.

Over the past year, Skechers Usa-Ahas traded in a range of $20.37 to $44.50 and are now at $21.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets branded contemporary casual, active, rugged, and lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products to department stores and specialty retailers. Skechers also sells its products internationally through distributors and directly to consumers through its own retail stores.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skechers Usa-A and will alert subscribers who have SKX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.