Six Flags Entert Crosses Below its 10-day MA (SIX)

Today, shares of Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $12.79 on a volume of 1.6 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Six Flags Entert share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.75 and a high of $59.52 and are now at $12.55, 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Six Flags Entert. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Six Flags Entert in search of a potential trend change.