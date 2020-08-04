Sinclair Broad-A Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SBGI)

Today, shares of Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $15.11 on a volume of 166K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Sinclair Broad-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.57 and a 52-week low of $10.58 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $14.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sinclair Broad-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sinclair Broad-A in search of a potential trend change.