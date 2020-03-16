Signet Jewelers: The Losing Streak Continues (SIG)

Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) traded today at $8.59, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 656,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 285.3% for shares of Signet Jewelers based on a current price of $8.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.70 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $23.47.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a retail company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails jewelry, watches, gifts, and accessories. Signet Jewelers serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Signet Jewelers have traded between the current low of $8.59 and a high of $31.44 and are now at $8.97. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

