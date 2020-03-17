Sherwin-Williams: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SHW)

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded today at $377.98, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 304,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 607,000 shares.

Potential upside of 17.0% exists for Sherwin-Williams, based on a current level of $381.47 and analysts' average consensus price target of $446.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $538.23 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $562.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sherwin-Williams have traded between the current low of $377.98 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $381.47. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. The Company's products are sold to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America. Sherwin Williams also has additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sherwin-Williams and will alert subscribers who have SHW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.