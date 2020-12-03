Shares of Zions Bancorp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded today at $27.30, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 519,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Zions Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.30 and a high of $52.48 and are now at $27.66. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

There is potential upside of 115.9% for shares of Zions Bancorp based on a current price of $27.66 and an average consensus analyst price target of $59.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $45.56 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $45.61.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

