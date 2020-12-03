Shares of Yelp Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.29. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 307,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

Yelp Inc. operates a social networking, user review, and local search website. The Company provides the site as a guide for online search capabilities for its visitors to find reviews and details about local businesses. Yelp provides listings for businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Yelp Inc have traded between the current low of $19.29 and a high of $40.99 and are now at $21.82. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

There is potential upside of 126.5% for shares of Yelp Inc based on a current price of $21.82 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.76 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.85.

