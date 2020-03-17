Shares of Yelp Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded today at $17.02, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 181,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has potential upside of 179.6% based on a current price of $17.68 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.43. Yelp Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $33.70.

Over the past year, Yelp Inchas traded in a range of $17.02 to $40.99 and are now at $17.68. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Yelp Inc. operates a social networking, user review, and local search website. The Company provides the site as a guide for online search capabilities for its visitors to find reviews and details about local businesses. Yelp provides listings for businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

