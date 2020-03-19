Shares of Xerox Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.01. Approximately 151,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 129.4% exists for Xerox Corp, based on a current level of $16.24 and analysts' average consensus price target of $37.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.55 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $33.97.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xerox Corp have traded between the current low of $15.01 and a high of $39.47 and are now at $16.24. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

