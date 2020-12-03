Shares of Xerox Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.25. So far today approximately 112,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has potential upside of 45.5% based on a current price of $25.61 and analysts' consensus price target of $37.25. Xerox Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.82 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $35.55.

Xerox Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.47 and the current low of $25.25 and are currently at $25.61 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

