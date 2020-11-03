Shares of Xerox Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded today at $27.12, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 312,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xerox Corp have traded between the current low of $27.12 and a high of $39.47 and are now at $28.04. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 32.8% for shares of Xerox Corp based on a current price of $28.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $37.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.83 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.73.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

