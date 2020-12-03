Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $65.00. So far today approximately 1.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Macau, China. The Resorts feature guest rooms and suites, restaurants, a golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

Potential upside of 214.2% exists for Wynn Resorts Ltd, based on a current level of $67.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $212.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.44 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $127.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $65.00 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $67.52. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wynn Resorts Ltd and will alert subscribers who have WYNN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.