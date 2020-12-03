Shares of Wp Carey Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $60.00. So far today approximately 169,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 528,000 shares.

Over the past year, Wp Carey Inchas traded in a range of $60.00 to $93.36 and are now at $67.04. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

W.P. Carey Inc. operates as a global net-lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.P. Carey manages a series of non-traded REITs.

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) is currently priced 2.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.99 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $85.10.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wp Carey Inc and will alert subscribers who have WPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.