Shares of Woodward Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $58.23. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 85,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 745,000 shares.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control systems and components for aircraft and industrial engines and turbines. The Company's products and services are used in the aerospace, power generation, oil and gas processing, and transportation markets, which includes rail, marine, and light and heavy industrial applications.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Woodward Inc have traded between the current low of $58.23 and a high of $129.06 and are now at $59.89. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) has potential upside of 43.4% based on a current price of $59.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $85.89. Woodward Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $111.33 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $111.56.

