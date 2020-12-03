Shares of Woodward Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $68.50. Approximately 228,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 609,000 shares.

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) has potential upside of 19.6% based on a current price of $71.79 and analysts' consensus price target of $85.89. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $112.14 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $115.64.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control systems and components for aircraft and industrial engines and turbines. The Company's products and services are used in the aerospace, power generation, oil and gas processing, and transportation markets, which includes rail, marine, and light and heavy industrial applications.

In the past 52 weeks, Woodward Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $68.50 and a high of $129.06 and are now at $71.79. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

