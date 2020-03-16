Shares of Wintrust Finl Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.55. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 396,000 shares.

Wintrust Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.25 and the current low of $33.55 and are currently at $34.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.22% lower and 4.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company providing community-based banking services in various suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The Banks provides a variety of commercial and personal financial services to individuals, businesses, local governmental units, and institutions. Wintrust also has a financing services subsidiary and a trust subsidiary.

There is potential upside of 179.2% for shares of Wintrust Finl based on a current price of $34.63 and an average consensus analyst price target of $96.70. Wintrust Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.33 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $65.85.

