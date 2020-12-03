Shares of Wintrust Finl Fall to a New 52-Week Low
Shares of Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded today at $34.19, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 78,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 375,000 shares.
Over the past year, Wintrust Finlhas traded in a range of $34.19 to $78.25 and are now at $34.23. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
Wintrust Finl has overhead space with shares priced $34.23, or 64.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $96.70. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.66 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.18.
Wintrust Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company providing community-based banking services in various suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The Banks provides a variety of commercial and personal financial services to individuals, businesses, local governmental units, and institutions. Wintrust also has a financing services subsidiary and a trust subsidiary.
Keywords: 52 week high/lows wintrust finl
Ticker(s): WTFC