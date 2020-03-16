Shares of Williams-Sonoma Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded today at $39.24, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 160,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 879,000 shares.

Williams-Sonoma has overhead space with shares priced $39.24, or 27.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $53.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.10 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $69.40.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and the current low of $39.24 and are currently at $39.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

