Shares of Williams Cos Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded today at $13.00, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 14.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Williams Cos Inchas traded in a range of $13.00 to $29.55 and are now at $12.91. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Williams Cos Inc has overhead space with shares priced $12.91, or 60.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.74. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.79 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.58.

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America's hydrocarbon resource plays to growing markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering and processing assets, and interstate natural gas pipelines.

