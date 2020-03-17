Shares of Whirlpool Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $88.72. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 219,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 919,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 98.2% for shares of Whirlpool Corp based on a current price of $90.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $180.38. Whirlpool Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $142.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $144.58.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets major home appliances. The Company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigeration, room air conditioning equipment, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and mixers and other small household appliances. Whirlpool products are sold worldwide

Whirlpool Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $163.64 and the current low of $88.72 and are currently at $90.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 1.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

