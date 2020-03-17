Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.74. So far today approximately 751,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company is an integrated forest products company with offices and operations worldwide. The Company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and construct real estate, and makes a range of forest products. Weyerhaeuser is also classified as a REIT.

Weyerhaeuser Co has overhead space with shares priced $17.38, or 53.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $37.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.49 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $28.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Weyerhaeuser Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.74 and a high of $31.58 and are now at $17.38. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.

