Shares of Westrock Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded today at $21.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 110,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.8 million shares.

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has potential upside of 233.1% based on a current price of $21.98 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.37 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $38.31.

WestRock Company provides consumer and corrugated packaging solutions. The Company offers merchandising displays, paperboard, recycling, and waste solutions. WestRock conducts business in the United States.

Westrock Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.39 and the current low of $21.50 and are currently at $21.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Westrock Co on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.42. Since that call, shares of Westrock Co have fallen 32.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.