Shares of Western Alliance Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) traded today at $27.18, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 177,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 696,000 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Potential upside of 143.3% exists for Western Alliance, based on a current level of $28.57 and analysts' average consensus price target of $69.50. Western Alliance shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.78 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $53.69.

Western Alliance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.94 and the current low of $27.18 and are currently at $28.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

