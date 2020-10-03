Shares of Wesco Intl Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $28.79. So far today approximately 335,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 923,000 shares.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 133.0% exists for Wesco Intl, based on a current level of $30.61 and analysts' average consensus price target of $71.30. Wesco Intl shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.57 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $50.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wesco Intl have traded between the current low of $28.79 and a high of $61.32 and are now at $30.61. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 2.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

