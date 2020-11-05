Shares of Wells Fargo & Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.86. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 3.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 41.1 million shares.

Potential upside of 146.1% exists for Wells Fargo & Co, based on a current level of $24.86 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have traded between the current low of $24.86 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $24.86. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, leasing, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Company operates through physical stores, the internet, and other distribution channels worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wells Fargo & Co and will alert subscribers who have WFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.