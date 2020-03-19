Shares of Weingarten Rlty Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.00. Approximately 126,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) has potential upside of 112.2% based on a current price of $14.38 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.27 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.80.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

In the past 52 weeks, Weingarten Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.00 and a high of $32.17 and are now at $14.38. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

