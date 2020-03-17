Shares of Weingarten Rlty Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $16.63. So far today approximately 120,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Weingarten Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.63 and a high of $32.17 and are now at $17.68. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Potential upside of 72.5% exists for Weingarten Rlty, based on a current level of $17.68 and analysts' average consensus price target of $30.50. Weingarten Rlty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

