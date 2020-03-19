Shares of Webster Finl Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.58. Approximately 104,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 757,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Webster Finl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.58 and a high of $56.71 and are now at $19.71. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout southern New England and eastern New York State. Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, trust and investment services, as well as Internet banking.

Webster Finl has overhead space with shares priced $19.71, or 69.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.61.

