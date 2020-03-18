Shares of Walt Disney Co Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $87.33. So far today approximately 2.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.6 million shares.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company that conducts operations in media networks, studio entertainment, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and interactive media. The Company produces motion pictures, television programs, and musical recordings, as well as books and magazines.

In the past 52 weeks, Walt Disney Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $87.33 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $87.33. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Potential upside of 38.5% exists for Walt Disney Co, based on a current level of $87.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $120.95. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $131.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $137.21.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walt Disney Co and will alert subscribers who have DIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.