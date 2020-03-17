Shares of Wabco Holdings Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $122.61. Approximately 245,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 31.4% for shares of Wabco Holdings based on a current price of $122.61 and an average consensus analyst price target of $161.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.94 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $135.31.

Wabco Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.68 and the current low of $122.61 and are currently at $122.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wabco Holdings and will alert subscribers who have WBC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.