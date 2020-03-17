Shares of Vulcan Materials Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $93.29. Approximately 143,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Vulcan Materialshas traded in a range of $93.29 to $152.49 and are now at $96.14. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces construction aggregates. The Company's principal product lines are aggregates, asphalt mix and concrete, and cement. Vulcan Materials serves customers in the United States of America.

Potential upside of 51.1% exists for Vulcan Materials, based on a current level of $96.14 and analysts' average consensus price target of $145.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $135.25 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $139.48.

