Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.14. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 209,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) has potential upside of 143.6% based on a current price of $32.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $78.42. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.14 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $63.40.

Over the past year, Vornado Rlty Tsthas traded in a range of $31.14 to $70.45 and are now at $32.19. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, manages, and leases office properties in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

