Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) traded today at $39.19, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 80,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 100.0% exists for Vornado Rlty Tst, based on a current level of $39.20 and analysts' average consensus price target of $78.42. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $63.72.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, manages, and leases office properties in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Vornado Rlty Tst share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.45 and the current low of $39.19 and are currently at $39.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

