Shares of Visa Inc-Class A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded today at a new 52-week low of $146.54. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 955,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.8 million shares.

Based on a current price of $147.18, Visa Inc-Class A is currently 3.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $142.61. Visa Inc-Class A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $182.29 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $194.96.

Visa Inc. operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. The Company also offers global commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between the current low of $146.54 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $147.18. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

