Shares of Vertex Pharm Has Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded today at $288.52, breaking its 52-week high. Approximately 119,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Vertex Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $288.52 and a 52-week low of $164.07 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $282.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products. The Company develops drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, cancer, inflammatory bowel, autoimmune disease, and neurological disorders. Vertex Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector internationally.

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) defies analysts with a current price ($282.00) 32.1% above its average consensus price target of $191.59. Vertex Pharm shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $242.68 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $212.87.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vertex Pharm and will alert subscribers who have VRTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.