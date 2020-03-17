Shares of Verisign Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $155.44. Approximately 136,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 691,000 shares.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain names and Internet security services. The Company develops domain names, tools, and registry services. VeriSign also offers security services. VeriSign serves clients worldwide.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) is currently priced 28.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $199.03 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $202.51.

Over the past year, Verisign Inchas traded in a range of $155.44 to $221.78 and are now at $157.25. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verisign Inc and will alert subscribers who have VRSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.