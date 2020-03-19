Shares of Vereit Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) traded at a new 52-week low today of $3.56. Approximately 2.6 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13 million shares.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, manages, leases, and finances a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 107.5% for shares of Vereit Inc based on a current price of $3.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $8.09. Vereit Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.07 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $9.35.

Over the past year, Vereit Inchas traded in a range of $3.56 to $10.18 and are now at $3.90. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

