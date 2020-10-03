Shares of Ventas Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded today at $44.13, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 382,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the United States and Canada.

There is potential upside of 21.1% for shares of Ventas Inc based on a current price of $45.41 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.47 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $64.66.

Ventas Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.40 and the current low of $44.13 and are currently at $45.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

