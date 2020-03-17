Shares of Varian Medical S Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $100.98. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 152,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 635,000 shares.

Varian Medical S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.85 and the current low of $100.98 and are currently at $103.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Potential upside of 16.4% exists for Varian Medical S, based on a current level of $103.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $120.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $128.00 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $138.09.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical equipment. The Company offers radiotherapy, radiosurgery, X-ray tube technology, digital image detectors, cargo screening, and non-destructive testing equipment. Varian Medical Systems serves the healthcare sector globally.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Varian Medical S and will alert subscribers who have VAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.