Shares of Valero Energy Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded today at $57.12, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 768,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 102.4% exists for Valero Energy, based on a current level of $57.28 and analysts' average consensus price target of $115.95. Valero Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $83.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $85.16.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

In the past 52 weeks, Valero Energy share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $57.12 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $57.28. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Valero Energy on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $94.33. Since that call, shares of Valero Energy have fallen 35.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.