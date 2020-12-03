Shares of Us Steel Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) traded at a new 52-week low today of $4.97. Approximately 2.8 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 15.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Steel Corp have traded between the current low of $4.97 and a high of $20.75 and are now at $5.16. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

United States Steel Corporation operates as an integrated steel producer. The Company manufactures flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. United States Steel serves the automotive, appliance, container, industrial machinery, construction, and oil and gas industries.

Us Steel Corp has overhead space with shares priced $5.16, or 62.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $13.79. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.28 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Steel Corp and will alert subscribers who have X in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.