Shares of Us Silica Holdin Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Us Silica Holdin (NYSE:SLCA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $1.36. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 425,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.2 million shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a producer of industrial silica and sand proppants. The Company produces a variety of industrial minerals including sand proppants, whole grain silica, ground silica, fine ground silica, calcined kaolin clay, and aplite clay. U.S. Silica offers its products to the oil and gas, glass, chemical, and building products industries.

There is potential upside of 2,483.9% for shares of Us Silica Holdin based on a current price of $1.40 and an average consensus analyst price target of $36.05. Us Silica Holdin shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $8.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Silica Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $1.36 and a high of $18.72 and are now at $1.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

