Shares of Us Bancorp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded today at $33.32, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 489,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.8 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that provides lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services. The Company also provides credit card services, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage, and leasing. U.S Bancorp operates in the Midwest and Western United States.

Us Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $34.03, or 40.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Bancorp have traded between the current low of $33.32 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $34.03. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

