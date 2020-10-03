Shares of Unum Group Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.07. So far today approximately 299,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has potential upside of 207.2% based on a current price of $17.11 and analysts' consensus price target of $52.58. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.68 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.43.

Unum Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and the current low of $17.07 and are currently at $17.11 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Unum Group provides group disability and special risk insurance. The Company provides disability insurance, group life insurance, and payroll-deducted voluntary benefits offered to employees at their worksites.

