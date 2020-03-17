Shares of Universal Hlth-B Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $79.44. Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 714,000 shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is a healthcare management company. The Company operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and surgery centers. Universal provides services such as general surgery, internal medicine, radiology, and pediatric services throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Over the past year, Universal Hlth-Bhas traded in a range of $79.44 to $157.79 and are now at $81.11. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 61.6% for shares of Universal Hlth-B based on a current price of $81.11 and an average consensus analyst price target of $131.07. Universal Hlth-B shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $135.89 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $139.31.

