Shares of United Rentals Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $70.73. So far today approximately 242,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Rentals have traded between the current low of $70.73 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $72.19. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 3.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiary, is an equipment rental company operating a network of locations in the United States and Canada. The Company serves the construction industry, industrial and commercial concerns, homeowners, and other individuals.

United Rentals has overhead space with shares priced $72.19, or 63.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $195.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $134.57 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $140.61.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for United Rentals and will alert subscribers who have URI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.